PHOTOS: Key moments of President Trump’s first address to Congress
Vice President Mike Pence (L) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) applaud as President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress.
First lady Melania Trump is applauded as she arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington.
President Trump addresses the joint session of Congress.
Ivanka Trump stands next to husband Jared Kushner as she cheers on her father.
Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William
Student Denisha Merriweather (C) is applauded after being mentioned by Trump during his speech to Congress.
Police officer widow Susan Oliver (R) embraces her daughter, Jenny, during Trump's speech.
Maureen Scalia, widow of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, acknowledges applause after being mentioned by Trump.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a one-time presidential candidate, applauds as the president addresses Congress.
Megan Crowley, who suffers from a rare disease, listens as the president addresses Congress.
First lady Melania Trump is applauded before President Trump addresses the joint session of Congress .
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
U.S. Supreme Court Justices listen as President Trump addresses Congress.
An audience member wears an American flag hijab.
Democratic female members of the House of Representatives talk before U.S. President Donald Trump addresses Congress.
President Trump enters the two chambers to addresses the joint session of Congress.
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.
President Trump during his speech.
