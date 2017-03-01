Expand / Collapse search
PHOTOS: Key moments of President Trump’s first address to Congress

President Trump's speech in pictures.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7a704fcf-rts10vmx.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Vice President Mike Pence (L) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) applaud as President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/trump-speech_vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    First lady Melania Trump is applauded as she arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/35ba8209-rts10veb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    President Trump addresses the joint session of Congress.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5d569eb7-rts10vfx.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ivanka Trump stands next to husband Jared Kushner as she cheers on her father.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d72267a1-rts10vn6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/597e1e2d-rts10vpz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Student Denisha Merriweather (C) is applauded after being mentioned by Trump during his speech to Congress.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f4d1389d-rts10vsn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Police officer widow Susan Oliver (R) embraces her daughter, Jenny, during Trump's speech.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fc78de31-rts10vgy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Maureen Scalia, widow of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, acknowledges applause after being mentioned by Trump.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/233edfc9-rts10vl6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, a one-time presidential candidate, applauds as the president addresses Congress.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rts10vms.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Megan Crowley, who suffers from a rare disease, listens as the president addresses Congress.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rts10vdj.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    First lady Melania Trump is applauded before President Trump addresses the joint session of Congress .

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rts10vel.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rts10vgt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    U.S. Supreme Court Justices listen as President Trump addresses Congress.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rts10vj7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    An audience member wears an American flag hijab.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rts10vb4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Democratic female members of the House of Representatives talk before U.S. President Donald Trump addresses Congress.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rts10vfg.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    President Trump enters the two chambers to addresses the joint session of Congress.

    Reuters
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rts10vkb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/trump-speech_vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    President Trump during his speech.

    Reuters
