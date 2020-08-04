Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias Damage

Photos of damage as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias from around the United States.

    Damage is seen Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias moved past New York, producing strong winds that at times caused damage.
    AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
    Trees are damaged off North Landing road near the court house in Virginia Beach, Va., after Tropical Storm Isaias moved through Hampton Roads, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
    L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP
    Damage is seen Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias moved past New York, producing strong winds that at times caused damage.
    AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
    Boats are piled on each other in the marina following the effects of Hurricane Isaias in Southport, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
    AP Photo/Gerry Broome
    A motorist drives through a flooded intersection during Tropical Storm Isaias, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia.
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum
    People try to secure barriers meant to block flood waters that were picked up by the wind at a building at Water and State Streets in lower Manhattan Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020, as winds from Tropical Storm Isaias piked them up and tossed them about as the storm moved past, producing strong winds that at times causing damage.
    AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
    A tree uprooted by high winds lays on a fence in Brooklyn Heights Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in New York
    AP Photo/David Crary
    A motorist drives through a flooded intersection during Tropical Storm Isaias, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. 
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum
    A passerby looks at docks damaged by a storm surge from Hurricane Isaias on North Myrtle Beach in S.C., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
    Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP
    A waterfront dock shows damage following the effects of Hurricane Isaias in Southport, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
    AP Photo/Gerry Broome
