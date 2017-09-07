Photos: Hurricane Irma barrels through the Caribbean
Irma leaves trail of death, destruction as Haiti, Dominican Republic brace for impact
Residents line up to fill up sandbags in preparation of Hurricane Irma, in Frost Park in Dania Beach, Fla., ThursdayMike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ap17250535853757.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
The eye of Hurricane Irma sits between Hurricane Katia, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Jose, right on ThursdayNOAA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3972b389-ap_hurricanes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Northbound traffic on the turnpike backs up in the rain as motorist prepare for Hurricane Irma in Sunrise, Fla., ThursdayMike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ap17250535974728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man fills his car up at a gas station in Miami as the windows of the station were boarded up on WednesdayEmily Michot/Miami Herald via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cea2ca38-05_ap17249680039594.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Natalie Burgess of Temple Beth Orr gives blood during an emergency blood drive in Coral Springs, Fla., WednesdayMike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6fc10348-ap17250535399874.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People walk on a street covered in debris from Hurricane Irma in Nagua, Dominican Republic, ThursdayREUTERS/Ricardo Rojashttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/018065ca-rtx3f6rm.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hurricane Irma storm damage in St. Maarten, WednesdayGerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6cd5a026-ap17250501305783.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Waves crash into homes caused by Hurricane Irma in St. Maarten, WednesdayMediacentrum Defensie MCD@mindef.nl Foto Gerben van Eshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0a94f1d3-ap17250501333856-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten, WednesdayGerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a7011d3a-ap17250501304949.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rescue staff from the Municipal Emergency Management Agency investigate an empty flooded car in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, WednesdayAP Photo/Carlos Giustihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_ap17250074761362.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, WednesdayAP Photo/Johnny Jno-Baptistehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_ap17249735170697.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kids play at a shelter in a local church during the evening before the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, WednesdayAP Photo/Tatiana Fernandezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10_ap17250133922943.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People shelter in a school as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in Fajardo, Puerto RicoREUTERS/Alvin Baezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_rtx3f19d.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man walks on a street as Hurricane Irma howls past Puerto Rico after thrashing several smaller Caribbean islands, in Fajardo, Puerto RicoREUTERS/Alvin Baezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_rtx3f23g.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man in the winds and rain as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in Luquillo, Puerto RicoREUTERS/Alvin Baezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_rtx3f167.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
