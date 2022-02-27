Go Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    10 Images

    PHOTOS: DC protesters express support for Ukrainians, call for tougher sanctions

    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues. 
      People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues. 
      read more
      Pete Marovich/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      read more
      Pete Marovich/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      read more
      Pete Marovich/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Demonstrators during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Russia's plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance from forces on the ground, even as its military retains overwhelming advantages.
      Demonstrators during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Russia's plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance from forces on the ground, even as its military retains overwhelming advantages.
      read more
      Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A demonstrator during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Russia's plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance from forces on the ground, even as its military retains overwhelming advantages.
      A demonstrator during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Russia's plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance from forces on the ground, even as its military retains overwhelming advantages.
      read more
      Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      read more
      Pete Marovich/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      read more
      Pete Marovich/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      read more
      Pete Marovich/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
      read more
      Pete Marovich/Getty Images / Getty Images
    • A demonstrator signs the Ukraine national anthem during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Russia's plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance from forces on the ground, even as its military retains overwhelming advantages.
      A demonstrator signs the Ukraine national anthem during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Russia's plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance from forces on the ground, even as its military retains overwhelming advantages.
      read more
      Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
    • Published
      10 Images

      PHOTOS: DC protesters express support for Ukrainians, call for tougher sanctions

      Start Over
      See More Slideshows
    • PHOTOS: DC protesters express support for Ukrainians, call for tougher sanctions
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues. 
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
    • Demonstrators during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Russia's plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance from forces on the ground, even as its military retains overwhelming advantages.
    • A demonstrator during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Russia's plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance from forces on the ground, even as its military retains overwhelming advantages.
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
    • People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on February 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Many U.S. cities have seen rallies in support of Ukraine over the weekend as the invasion by Russian forces continues.
    • A demonstrator signs the Ukraine national anthem during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Russia's plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance from forces on the ground, even as its military retains overwhelming advantages.
    Thumbnail View
    Image 0 of 10