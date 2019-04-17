Photojournalist sues Vegas police over 2017 sidewalk arrest

A photojournalist who was arrested while covering a 2017 "Tax Day" rally outside Trump International hotel near the Las Vegas Strip has filed a federal civil rights and First Amendment lawsuit against police.

Nebyou Solomon's attorney, Margaret McLetchie, said Wednesday her client was doing his job on a public sidewalk when he was taken into custody by Las Vegas police telling him he was trespassing on the private property of the nearby Fashion Show mall.

Solomon worked at the time for KLAS-TV, a CBS affiliate in Las Vegas. He is now a freelance photojournalist.

Prosecutors later dropped misdemeanor trespassing and obstruction charges against him.

Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield said the department wouldn't comment on the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.