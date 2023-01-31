Move Back
Photo Gallery: See photos from day 5 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
- Alex Murdaugh is led into Colleton County courthouse for day 5 in the murder trial.read more
- Alex Murdaugh passes Sgt. Daniel Greene.read more
- The Murdaugh family arrive at the courthouse. (L-R) Brooklynn White, Buster Murdaugh and Lynn Murdaugh.read more
- Brooklynn White and Buster Murdaugh walk toward the entrance of the courthouse.read more
- Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom.read more
- SLED agent Jeff Croft holding a .300 blackout rifle while being cross-examined by defense attorney Jim Griffin.read more
- Dick Harpootlian (center) heads out for lunch.read more
- Buster Murdaugh and his girlfriend Brooklynn White watch the proceedings.read more
- Nancy Grace prepares to report live from Colleton County Courthouse.read more
- Prosecutor Creighton Waters looks over to his team with the S.C. Attorney General’s office.read more
- Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence.read more
- The courtroom is full in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.read more
- Alex Murdaugh is led out of the courthouse at the end of day 5.read more
- Alex Murdaugh is led back to the van to be transported back to jail.read more
