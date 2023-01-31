Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    14 Images

    Photo Gallery: See photos from day 5 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

    Start Slideshow
  • A man wearing a plaid shirt exits a police vehicle surrounded by officers.
    Alex Murdaugh is led into Colleton County courthouse for day 5 in the murder trial.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A man wearing a plaid shirt exits a police vehicle surrounded by officers.
    Alex Murdaugh passes Sgt. Daniel Greene.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A group of people walk on a sidewalk, into a courthouse.
    The Murdaugh family arrive at the courthouse. (L-R) Brooklynn White, Buster Murdaugh and Lynn Murdaugh.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A man wearing a suit and a woman wearing a coat enter a courthouse.
    Brooklynn White and Buster Murdaugh walk toward the entrance of the courthouse.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Police officers lead a man into a courtroom.
    Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom. 
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man holds up a gun while seated at a witness stand.
    SLED agent Jeff Croft holding a .300 blackout rifle while being cross-examined by defense attorney Jim Griffin.
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • Three men wearing suits walk outside a courthouse.
    Dick Harpootlian (center) heads out for lunch.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A man with red hair whispers to a woman.
    Buster Murdaugh and his girlfriend Brooklynn White watch the proceedings.
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A woman with blonde hair sits at a table outside a courthouse.
    Nancy Grace prepares to report live from Colleton County Courthouse.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A man wearing glasses looks on.
    Prosecutor Creighton Waters looks over to his team with the S.C. Attorney General’s office.
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • Two men look at documents inside a courtroom.
    Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence.
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • A packed gallery inside a courtroom.
    The courtroom is full in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. 
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man is escorted out of a courthouse by police.
    Alex Murdaugh is led out of the courthouse at the end of day 5. 
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A man is escorted out of a courthouse by police.
    Alex Murdaugh is led back to the van to be transported back to jail. 
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Published
    14 Images

    Photo Gallery: See photos from day 5 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Photo Gallery: See photos from day 5 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
  • A man wearing a plaid shirt exits a police vehicle surrounded by officers.
  • A man wearing a plaid shirt exits a police vehicle surrounded by officers.
  • A group of people walk on a sidewalk, into a courthouse.
  • A man wearing a suit and a woman wearing a coat enter a courthouse.
  • Police officers lead a man into a courtroom.
  • A man holds up a gun while seated at a witness stand.
  • Three men wearing suits walk outside a courthouse.
  • A man with red hair whispers to a woman.
  • A woman with blonde hair sits at a table outside a courthouse.
  • A man wearing glasses looks on.
  • Two men look at documents inside a courtroom.
  • A packed gallery inside a courtroom.
  • A man is escorted out of a courthouse by police.
  • A man is escorted out of a courthouse by police.
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 14