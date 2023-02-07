Photo Gallery: See photos from day 10 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

Move Back
- Spectators line up outside the Colleton County courthouse, hoping to get a seat inside the courtroom.read more
- Alex Murdaugh is into the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro.read more
- Randy Murdaugh arrives at the court.read more
- Alex Murdaugh listens as witness Jeanne Seckinger testifies.read more
- Jeanne Seckinger speaks about Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes during her testimony.read more
- Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White return after a lunch break.read more
- Alex Murdaugh looks over evidence of a check brought to him and his attorneys.read more
- (L-R) David Owen, Attorney General Alan Wilson and prosecutor John Meadors look over notes.read more
- Alex Murdaugh is led out of Colleton County court.read more
- Alex Murdaugh looks right into the camera lens at the end of Day 10.read more
