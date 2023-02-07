Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    10 Images

    Photo Gallery: See photos from day 10 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

    Start Slideshow
  • A line of about 20 people outside the courthouse
    Spectators line up outside the Colleton County courthouse, hoping to get a seat inside the courtroom.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • A man in a white button-down exits a police vehicle surrounded by officers.
    Alex Murdaugh is into the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A man wearing a suit enters a courthouse.
    Randy Murdaugh arrives at the court.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • A man wearing glasses listens while in court.
    Alex Murdaugh listens as witness Jeanne Seckinger testifies.
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A woman testifies in court.
    Jeanne Seckinger speaks about Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes during her testimony.
    read more
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • Buster in a grey blazer talks to Brooklyn, wearing a white blouse
    Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White return after a lunch break.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox New Digital / Fox News
  • A man wearing glasses looks on while in a courtroom.
    Alex Murdaugh looks over evidence of a check brought to him and his attorneys.
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • Three men examine paperwork inside a courtroom
    (L-R) David Owen, Attorney General Alan Wilson and prosecutor John Meadors look over notes.
    read more
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • Alex Murdaugh wears a white shirt and hangs his blue blazer over his arms
    Alex Murdaugh is led out of Colleton County court.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Alex Murdaugh looks into the camera
    Alex Murdaugh looks right into the camera lens at the end of Day 10.
    read more
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Published
    10 Images

    Photo Gallery: See photos from day 10 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Photo Gallery: See photos from day 10 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
  • A line of about 20 people outside the courthouse
  • A man in a white button-down exits a police vehicle surrounded by officers.
  • A man wearing a suit enters a courthouse.
  • A man wearing glasses listens while in court.
  • A woman testifies in court.
  • Buster in a grey blazer talks to Brooklyn, wearing a white blouse
  • A man wearing glasses looks on while in a courtroom.
  • Three men examine paperwork inside a courtroom
  • Alex Murdaugh wears a white shirt and hangs his blue blazer over his arms
  • Alex Murdaugh looks into the camera
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 10