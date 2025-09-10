Move Back
PHOTO GALLERY: Charlie Kirk through the years
Pictures show Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA. The conservative activist, a 31-year-old father of two, was killed in a Utah shooting on Sept. 10, 2025.
- Charlie Kirk onstage during Politicon 2018 in Los Angeles.read more
- Charlie Kirk introduces Donald Trump at AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA on December 22, 2024.read more
- Charile Kirk and his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve in an undated photo posted to social media.read more
- Charile Kirk and his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve and their two children at Christmas 2024.read more
- Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally for then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.read more
- Charlie Kirk speaks during the rally of Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. November 2, 2024.read more
- Charlie Kirk stands for a portrait at a anti-Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation protest on the U.S. Capitol Grounds, during which Kirk was filming for a project, in Washington, D.C., September, 2018.read more
- Charlie Kirk prepares to speak inside the Capital One arena on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second Presidential term, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.read more
- Charlie Kirk waves to the crowd at the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025.read more
- Charlie Kirk laughs after U.S. President Donald Trump said that if he could go back in time and give himself advice at age 25 it would be to not run for president, during a youth forum titled Generation Next, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 22, 2018.read more
- Charlie Kirk onstage at Politicon 2018 in Los Angeles.read more
- Charlie Kirk and JD Vance greet supporters at the end of a campaign rally on May 1, 2022, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.read more
- Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.read more
- Charile Kirk and his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve and their two children.read more
- Charlie Kirk puts on a MAGA hat during the AmericaFest 2024 conference sponsored by conservative group Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 19, 2024.read more
