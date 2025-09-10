Go Back
  Published
    15 Images

    PHOTO GALLERY: Charlie Kirk through the years

    Pictures show Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA. The conservative activist, a 31-year-old father of two, was killed in a Utah shooting on Sept. 10, 2025.

  • Charlie Kirk listens onstage during Politicon 2018 event
    Charlie Kirk onstage during Politicon 2018 in Los Angeles.
    Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Politicon / Getty Images
  • Charlie Kirk with President Donald Trump
    Charlie Kirk introduces Donald Trump at AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA on December 22, 2024. 
    Alexandra Buxbaum/Sipa USA via Reuters / Reuters
  • Charile Kirk and his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve.
    Charile Kirk and his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve in an undated photo posted to social media. 
    Charlie Kirk via Instagram
  • Charlie Kirk with family
    Charile Kirk and his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve and their two children at Christmas 2024.
    Charlie Kirk via Facebook
  • charlie kirk speaks at donald trump, jd vance campaign rally
    Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally for then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.
    Rebecca Noble / Getty Images
  • Charlie Kirk with at the podium stumping for President Donald Trump
    Charlie Kirk speaks during the rally of Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. November 2, 2024.
    Go Nakamura/Reuters / Reuters
  • Charlie Kirk in a t-shirt with arms folded
    Charlie Kirk stands for a portrait at a anti-Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation protest on the U.S. Capitol Grounds, during which Kirk was filming for a project, in Washington, D.C., September, 2018. 
    Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA / Reuters
  • Charlie Kirk gives the thumbs up
    Charlie Kirk prepares to speak inside the Capital One arena on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second Presidential term, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.
    Mike Segar/Reuters / Reuters
  • Charlie Kirk waves to the crowd
    Charlie Kirk waves to the crowd at the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025.
    Mike Segar/Reuters / Reuters
  • Charlie Kirk with President Donald Trump
    Charlie Kirk laughs after U.S. President Donald Trump said that if he could go back in time and give himself advice at age 25 it would be to not run for president, during a youth forum titled Generation Next, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 22, 2018.
    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters / Reuters Photos
  • Charlie Kirk
    Charlie Kirk onstage at Politicon 2018 in Los Angeles.
    Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Charlie Kirk and JD Vance smiling during campaign
    Charlie Kirk and JD Vance greet supporters at the end of a campaign rally on May 1, 2022, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images
  • Charlie Kirk before he was shot hands out hats to the crowd
    Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.
    Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP / AP Newsroom
  • Charlie Kirk and family
    Charile Kirk and his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve and their two children.
    Erika Kirk via Instagram
  • Charlie Kirk with a MAGA hat
    Charlie Kirk puts on a MAGA hat during the AmericaFest 2024 conference sponsored by conservative group Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 19, 2024.
    Cheney Orr/Reuters / Reuters
