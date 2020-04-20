Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arizona
Published

Phoenix protesters target coronavirus restrictions with rally inside state capitol

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Protests spread amid COVID-19 crisis against states' stay-at-home ordersVideo

Protests spread amid COVID-19 crisis against states' stay-at-home orders

Protesters call on governors to roll back what they say are the more arbitrary and restrictive measures; reaction on 'The Five.'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Protesters held a rally inside Arizona’s state capitol Monday afternoon to protest what they’re calling the government’s overreach in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crowd had gathered hours earlier at Phoenix’s Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, half a block from the state’s capitol building, to protest Gov. Doug Ducey’s order closing nonessential businesses and requiring people to stay home.

Protesters calling to 're-open' Arizona at a rally Monday in Phoenix. 

Protesters calling to 're-open' Arizona at a rally Monday in Phoenix.  (AP)

A few hundred people attended the “Patriots’ Day Rally,” Phoenix’s Fox 10 reported. The protesters flew American flags and held up signs reading “defend the constitution,” and “fight tyranny.”

The participants were largely ignoring social distancing rules, and few wore masks, the outlet reported.

GOVERNORS FACE TOUGH DECISIONS AS CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS SET TO EXPIRE BY MAY 1

The protesters later moved to the Arizona State Capitol, moving past officers and a handful of masked nurses protesting the rally.

Gathering on the front lawn, some protesters broke into chants of “Open Arizona.” Video of the protesters inside the state capitol showed them waving American flags and chanting, “U-S-A.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The protests followed similar demonstrations across the United States by mostly conservative groups and supporters of President Trump.

Protests have been staged around the country, including in California, Michigan, Virginia and elsewhere.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.