Phoenix police officer killed, 2 others hurt responding to domestic violence call

A police officer for the Phoenix Police Department died Sunday night and two others were injured while responding to a domestic violence call that turned chaotic, the department said in a statement.

The two other officers are expected to recover.

The deceased officer was identified as Greg Carnicle, a commander at the department who was months away from retirement. He served on the force for 31 years and was most recently the head of all evening and weekend patrol operations, the statement read.

"No words are adequate to express my sadness for Commander Carnicle’s family and @PhoenixPolice," Kate Gallego, the city’s mayor, tweeted. "After a decorated career spent keeping PHX safe, he had his choice of assignments. He volunteered to be a Night Commander—this is the truest sign of the integrity of his character."

AZFamily.com reported that the scene is still unfolding. Tactical units were at there. It is unclear if the shooter is barricaded inside a house near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.