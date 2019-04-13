Phoenix man who suspected wife of an affair kills her and 2 kids, spares youngest: police

Two young children and two adults were killed in Phoenix after a man accused his wife of having an affair with his brother, according to reports.

Police said Austin Smith, 30, confessed to Thursday’s murder rampage after his arrest.

He is accused of killing his 29-year-old wife, two of their three children and a 46-old man who was a friend of his brother’s.

Police said Smith spared his youngest daughter, 3.

“It is my understanding that for whatever reason he elected not to shoot her,” Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.

The wife Dasia Patterson was the first person killed. She was fatally shot after Smith confronted her about the affair, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

After her denial, that’s when he told police God told him to shoot her, the station reported, citing court records.

He told police he next killed 5-year-old Nasha because she was going against God’s law and then killed 7-year-old Mayan with force because she was weeping for the wicked, according to the station.

The court records say Smith punched Mayan, threw her in the air and onto the floor, and then struck her in the head with a baseball bat.

The fourth victim, Ron Freeman, was killed after police said Smith drove to his brother’s apartment.

Freeman told Smith “he was crazy” to believe his brother and Patterson were having an affair, the Arizona Republic reported.

At the apartment, two other people were shot but survived, a 47-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, the paper reported.

Smith was ordered held on $2 million bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

