Phoenix man allegedly broke into apartment and cooked tortillas, police say

A Phoenix man was arrested last week after he allegedly broke into a home...to cook himself tortillas.

And then things got strange.

As Jerry Christopher Drane was reportedly being chased out by the Phoenix dwelling's rightful residents, officials say the man snagged a parting gift -- a can of soup. He started eating it moments later while standing on the balcony, FOX10 reported, citing court documents that summarized the odd March 1 incident.

One of the women in the home at the time told officers she only discovered the intruder because she started to smell something burning. When she got to the kitchen, she said she found Drane there, cooking.

WOMAN 'DRESSED LIKE A NUN,' HUSBAND ARRESTED FOR FENTANYL TRAFFICKING, OFFICIALS SAY

“My roommate told me he smelled something burning, so she went out here and found the guy cooking the tortilla right here,” Alex Herron, the woman’s roommate, told FOX10 Phoenix. Herron said she and the roommate yelled at Drane to leave the apartment. He reportedly agreed, but then grabbed the soup and headed for the balcony.

Responding officers noticed the man had alcohol on his breath and was swaying, according to court documents. Drane allegedly told police he couldn't remember what happened.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He was booked into jail but released on his own recognizance under the conditions that he stays away from the apartment complex and refrains from drinking alcohol.