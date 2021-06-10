Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe
Published

Phoenix crash involving tanker truck, other vehicles leaves at least 4 dead, others hurt: report

At least six of those injured were in critical condition, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A fiery crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night involving a tanker truck left at least four people dead sent nine others to hospitals, according to a report.

At least six of those injured were in critical condition, KTVK-TV of Phoenix reported.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near 59th Street, according to KPNX-TV in Phoenix.

Emergency vehicles from Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Mesa responded to the scene, KTVK reported.

It was unclear how long the stretch of roadway would be closed, KPNX reported.

