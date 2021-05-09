Philly gun violence: 3 killed, 16 injured in violent weekend

Authorities in Philadelphia reported three people were killed and 16 others injured this weekend in a series of shootings across the city.

The Philadelphia Police Department said a young man was killed on Mother's Day when a shooter in North Philadelphia opened fire on a car with three people inside, FOX 29 reported.

Other victims in the shooting included a man, 19, who was rushed to Temple Hospital in critical condition after being shot eight times in the torso, according to the station. Another person, 18, was taken to the same hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the arm.

Hours later, police were called to the city's Olney section for a shooting that left two people dead, including a 17-year-old boy, reports said. Three additional victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A series of stabbing incidents this weekend also left at least three people injured, including two people who were listed in critical condition, Philadelphia's WPVI-TV reported.

At least 177 homicides have been recorded in Philadelphia this year -- a jump of 32% from the time last year, according to the station.

This weekend's violence prompted a response from local authorities and Mayor Jim Kenney.

"I'm devastated by the unspeakable violence that occurred this weekend across our city," Kenney said in a statement Sunday night. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this tragic time, and I want all Philadelphians to know that our Administration does not take this issue lightly. No priority is greater for us than reducing violence and creating a safer and more just city for us all."

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw stated that local law enforcement would continue to collaborate with federal authorities in an effort to turn the tide on violent crime in Philadelphia.

"The collaboration with our federal partners and the knowledge and resources that these federal agencies provide, are crucial assets to any department," Outlaw said. "We will continue to work with our federal, state, and local agencies to increase the quantity of our investigatory work and ultimately, strengthen these cases with federal consequences."