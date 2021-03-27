Philadelphia shooting: 11-year-old boy killed, teen wounded

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot and a young teenager wounded while riding dirt bikes Friday evening in Philadelphia, police said.

The 11-year-old was shot once in the neck and died at a hospital. The 14-year-old boy who survived was shot twice — once in the arm and once in the ankle — and was in stable condition at a hospital, according to pollice.

Further details about his condition weren’t immediately available.

No arrests had been made as of late Friday, police said. The names of the victims weren’t immediately available.

No weapon was recovered from the scene in northeast Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood.