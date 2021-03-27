Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia shooting: 11-year-old boy killed, teen wounded

No arrests were made as of late Friday night

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot and a young teenager wounded while riding dirt bikes Friday evening in Philadelphia, police said.

The 11-year-old was shot once in the neck and died at a hospital. The 14-year-old boy who survived was shot twice — once in the arm and once in the ankle — and was in stable condition at a hospital, according to pollice.

Further details about his condition weren’t immediately available.

PHILADELPHIA SHOOTING NEAR SPORTS BAR LEAVES AT LEAST 7 WOUNDED, SOME CRITICALLY: REPORTS

No arrests had been made as of late Friday, police said. The names of the victims weren’t immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No weapon was recovered from the scene in northeast Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood.

Your Money