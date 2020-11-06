Philly police thwart potential threat to Pennsylvania Convention Center: report

Police in Philadelphia have taken two armed men into custody near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where ballots are still being counted in the too-close-to-call 2020 presidential election.

Philadelphia police said that they had taken them into custody. They allegedly drove into the city, armed with guns, from out of state in a Hummer. Police did not say what their intentions were.

News of the arrests comes after a local WPVI-TV reported that police had thwarted a potential plot to attack the convention center involving a Hummer and an armed group traveling up from Virginia.

The FBI has taken over the investigation.

One of the men might not have had a permit to carry a firearm.

TRUMP'S PENNSYLVANIA LEAD DWINDLES AS LEGAL FIGHT HEATS UP OVER PHILADELPHIA POLL WATCHERS

The ongoing ballot count in Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia in particular, has eroded President Trump’s lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the state.

On Wednesday, Trump was leading Biden by hundreds of thousands of votes in Pennsylvania. Just before midnight Thursday, the president’s lead shrank to around 24,000.

The election could hinge on the outcome there, with 20 Electoral College votes at stake.

The Trump campaign had filed at least five lawsuits in Pennsylvania as of Thursday in connection with disputed ballots and deadlines. And during a news conference Thursday afternoon, he questioned the validity of the remaining uncounted ballots in several cities in particular, including Philadelphia.

Election Assistance Commission Chairman Ben Hovland, a Trump appointee, called the statements from the president’s appearance “harmful to our democracy.”

“I think the processing we are seeing is normal,” he said. “The reason some of this is taking a while is the security measures that are in place to prevent fraud and protect the integrity of the vote.”