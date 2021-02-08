Philly cop charged with DUI after car goes airborne, crashes into house, injuring 2: report

A Philadelphia cop has been arrested and charged with drunk driving and other offenses after allegedly plowing into a house on Saturday, injuring two of the occupants, and killing their dog, according to reports.

Officer Gregory Campbell, 27, was off-duty when he lost control of a 2014 Dodge Dart that went airborne and crashed into a North Philadelphia home around 8:20 p.m, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

A homeowner, 53, who was inside at the time of the crash, was knocked unconscious and was trapped under Campbell’s vehicle, police said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. She was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, as of Sunday.

A male resident of the home, 45, sustained injuries, including road rash to his back. He was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The couple's dog was killed in the crash, and their other canine was in the care of a veterinarian, the paper reported.

"The consequences of choosing to drive while under the influence are enormous, and all too often, life-changing," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. "A family should always feel safe in their home, and yet the actions of this individual shattered that reality."

"The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia police officer is appalling. Police officers must be held to a higher standard -- even while off-duty -- and I assure the victims and the public that a complete and thorough investigation will take place. My prayers remain with this family," Outlaw continued.

Campbell, assigned to the department’s 14th district, was taken to the hospital and treated for a head cut following the incident, authorities said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, DUI, and other related offenses, the Inquirer reported.