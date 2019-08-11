Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia mom accused in machete attack on 3-year-old daughter

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Philidelphia woman was taken into police custody Sunday night after her 3-year-old daughter was slashed with a machete, according to multiple media reports.

Philadelphia police found the child with slash wounds to her head, shoulder and knee just before 8:30 p.m. inside a home in the city's Olney neighborhood.

The girl was rushed to the Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and was listed in critical condition, Fox 29 reported.

Investigators did not reveal a possible motive for the alleged attack.

The unidentified mother was taken into custody on aggravated assault charges.