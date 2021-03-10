Philadelphia’s top cop ‘saddened and outraged’ by teens killing each other, urges city to stay 'vigilant’

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Wednesday said she was "saddened and outraged" after the high levels of gun violence being committed against the city’s youth in recent weeks.

Outlaw, who became commissioner in February 2020, implored the community to be "proactive" and "remain vigilant" in stemming the tide of violence.

"The duty to protect these children belongs to all of us," Outlaw said. "The public has my full assurance that the Philadelphia Police Department is doing everything possible to curb gun violence in the city."

Outlaw’s statements come after several shooting incidents involving teens.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 15-year-old was shot in the 7600 block of Frankford Avenue. Outlaw said the teen will survive his injuries, but he and his family will have to endure the "physical and emotional trauma" for some time.

Hours earlier, around 7 p.m. Tuesday, two 15-year-olds were shot, Philadelphia’s FOX 29 reported. One of the victims, Antonio Walker, was shot in the chest and arm and died from his injuries, according to the station.

And just a few weeks earlier, Philadelphia police arrested a 15-year-old on homicide charges on 6200 Chestnut St. There were two shooting victims, one of whom died a week later.

According to FOX 29, Data from the Philadelphia police indicate the city is on track to reach 100 homicides so far this year.