Philadelphia woman charged with torching police cars in George Floyd unrest

The Justice Department announced federal arson charges Wednesday against a 33-year-old Philadelphia woman accused of torching a pair of police vehicles during protests in the City of Brotherly Love.

Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal allegedly appears on video taking a burning piece of wood from a police sedan and shoving it into a police SUV as both were parked near City Hall, according to U.S. Attorney William McSwain, of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

She is accused of setting fire to both vehicles after protests over the death of George Floyd went from peaceful to riotous on May 30. The arsons destroyed both of them, according to prosecutors.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE CAR TORCHING SUSPECT NABBED BY FBI THANKS TO ETSY PAGE

“Torching a police car has nothing to do with peaceful protest or any legitimate message,” McSwain said in a statement. “Anybody who engaged in such acts can stand by to put your hands behind your back and head to federal prison. We are coming for you.”

Many of the nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism in recent weeks have been organized on social media. But those same platforms also provide opportunities for law enforcement to keep demonstrators under surveillance.

Authorities tracked Blumenthal down by looking into the custom-made Etsy shirt seen in images of the suspect taken at the scene of the arsons, the New York Post reported.

Court filings reportedly reveal that agents used Instagram, where photographers also captured shots of the masked protester. Next, they located the Etsy shop that sold the T-shirt the woman was wearing in the video. That brought them to to her LinkedIn page, to her profile on a fashion website, and eventually to her doorstep in Philadelphia.

If convicted, Blumenthal could face a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison -- or a maximum of up to 80.

Her lawyer reportedly raised concerns about the investigative tactics in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“The question is whether they’ve undermined the privacy interests of everyone based on the search for one or two individuals,” Paul Hetznecker, her attorney, told the outlet.

Civil rights advocates say the use of social media by investigators also raises questions about the scope of law enforcement surveillance of protest movements.

“Social media has fueled much of the protests, and has also become a fertile ground for government surveillance,” Hetznecker, who has organized a group of lawyers to represent demonstrators, including Blumenthal, told the Inquirer. “I think people have lost awareness of that.”

Riots had grown out of some protests over the death of Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Demonstrations popped up in cities around the country. Some turned violent and led to riots, arsons and looting.

MINNEAPOLIS 911 DISPATCHER RAISED CONCERNS DURING GEORGE FLOYD ARREST, REPORT SAYS

Authorities in Washington state announced last week that a 25-year-old Tacoma woman had been arrested in connection with the destruction of five police vehicles there, and suspected arsonists have also been busted in connection with a Molotov cocktail attack on a police precinct in Minneapolis and the burning of a police van in Chicago.

Unrest in Philadelphia also led to the bombings of dozens of ATMs throughout the city as looters tried to break into them and snatch cash. At least one person died in the blasts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There were individuals who chose to use the protests as an opportunity to engage in criminal activity,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday. “Some of these individuals’ actions were malicious, destructive, and could have resulted in critical injuries to others.”