Dramatic video shows dozens looting Philadelphia Walgreens, police say

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a large group of young people running into a Walgreens store and causing thousands of dollars in damage last week.

Investigators say the South Philadelphia incident happened at around 10 p.m. on Thursday and involved a large group of men and women who “look like teens."

The group "stormed the Walgreens store" and "ran around knocking items off of the shelves," according to police. The video captured three men running through an aisle, knocking makeup off store shelves. Another camera angle captured a larger group knocking other items off shelves.

“Some members in the group threw merchandise at store employees, resulting in injuries,” police said.

The video released by police showed one boy grabbing items off of racks near the checkout counter and throwing the items at employees.

Some people in the group can be seen filming the incident on their cell phones. The group is also seen running out of the store with items in their hands, including soft drinks and snacks.

At least one person in the group covered his face as he entered and left the store.

A cashier was hit in the head with a glass bottle when he tried to intervene, WPVI reported.



"About 60 juveniles walked into the establishment and began removing things from the shelves, destroying property inside the store,” Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew told the television station. “The cashier attempted to intervene and some heavy item - I believe it was a bottle - was thrown at him, striking him in the head."

Kinebrew added that the value of the stolen merchandise and the damage to the store totaled between $6,000 and $7,000.

The injured clerk has been treated and released with cuts and bruises to his head, the station reported.

Philadelphia police told Fox News none of the suspects have been arrested and asked anyone with information to call the police department.