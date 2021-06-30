Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia violence: 12 people shot, 1 stabbed during gruesome 2-hour period, police say

Police have reported 35% more murders so far this year compared to the same time in 2020

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A dozen people were shot and another was stabbed over the course of two hours in Philadelphia late Tuesday, police said. 

Two people died and 10 others were wounded in 10 separate shootings throughout the city starting at 10 p.m. A stabbing was also reported, the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday. 

Philadelphia police have reported 35% more murders so far this year compared to the same time in 2020, with 271 slayings as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, statistics show

Tuesday night’s violent crime pattern began with a shooting on West Westmoreland Street in Philly’s Tioga neighborhood, where a 43-year-old man was shot in both legs and was expected to survive. About 25 minutes later, a 21-year-old man was shot in his face and neck in the area in Southwest Philadelphia, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.  

Also around 10:25 p.m., a 32-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a stab wound to his stomach, and is believed to have been assaulted inside a private home on Montrose Street, authorities said. Police arrested a suspect in the case and the victim is expected to be OK. 

This photo posted by Philadelphia Police Department shows a PPD police vehicle. 

Just minutes before 11 p.m. two other male victims, ages 19 and 21, were shot several times on Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia, police said. 

Then, two people died in shootings reported only minutes apart around 11:15 p.m. First, a 45-year-old man was shot multiple times in his head and chest in the Frankford neighborhood. Responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, but he could not be saved, police said. 

Then, two women, ages 33 and 36, were sitting in front of an apartment building in West Philadelphia when both were shot, according to police and local affiliate FOX 29. The elder of the victims "suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body" and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The younger woman was struck in both legs and is expected to survive, police said. 

According to FOX 29, investigators recovered at least 20 shell casings around the crime scene and believe the women were fired upon at close range, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. 

The violence continued with three people wounded in two separate shootings on and around 11:30 p.m., with the victims ranging in age from 23 to 27. All three were expected to be OK. 

At 11:45 p.m. a 22-year-old man was shot during a gunpoint robbery at a Frankford candy shop, according to police and the report. He is expected to survive. 

Just over the week, Mayor Jim Kenney pleaded with the public to help curb the violence, according to the report. 

"The uptick in gun violence that we’ve seen across the nation and right here in Philadelphia is heartbreaking," he reportedly said, "and we must keep working together to stop it, save lives and create a safer city for us all."

