Philadelphia shooting outside dollar store leaves 5 injured, 1 critical: report

Five people were reportedly shot during a drive-by shooting outside of a dollar store in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

The shooting took place in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia, around 2:30 p.m., Fox 29 reported.

Victims of the shooting range in age from 19 to 23, according to the news outlet. One person was shot in the head and remains in critical condition.

While police are investigating the incident, further details were not immediately clear. Investigators are searching for a white Chevy Impala in connection with the shooting.

The shooting took place outside of a Dollar General store, WCAU reported.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.