Philadelphia customer walks in on robbery at takeout restaurant, shoots suspect dead: police

A customer who walked into a robbery happening at a Philadelphia takeout restaurant shot and killed the armed suspect and will likely not face charges, authorities said.

Police said three employees were inside the Wingstop in northeast Philadelphia Sunday when a 53-year-old man walked in wearing a mask and gloves around 10:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at them and demanded the employees hand over the money from the cash register drawer.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE SEEKING SUSPECTS FROM LOOTING SPREE IN WAKE OF WALTER WALLACE JR. KILLING

Investigators said that’s when a customer, identified by police only as a man in his late 20s, walked in talking on the phone, likely not noticing a robbery was taking place, WPVI reported.

The suspect then turned and pointed his firearm at the customer, demanding he turn over his cell phone.

PHILADELPHIA BOY, 12, FATALLY SHOT THROUGH DOOR WHILE ANSWERING KNOCK

The customer pulled his own gun and fired one shot at the perpetrator, striking him in the neck, said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and police are reviewing surveillance video.

The customer remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. He is not expected to face criminal charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The customer who was also a victim because he had the gun pointed at him remained on scene, did cooperate with police,” Small said, according to KYW-TV. “We do have his weapon we know that just one shot was fired from that customer.”