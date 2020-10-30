Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Philadelphia police release video of stabbing at convenience store

The assault allegedly followed a verbal dispute over theft

By Paul Best | Fox News
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man suspected of assaulting and stabbing a convenience store employee Wednesday morning. 

The man is accused of attacking the employee after a dispute over theft. 

CHICAGO SECURITY GUARD STABBED 27 TIMES AFTER ASKING SHOPPERS TO MASK UP AMID CORONAVIRUS

Video released by Philadelphia police shows the suspect charging and overpowering the store employee with what appears to be a knife.

When the victim's shirt is ripped off, blood can be seen on his back and ribs. 

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. 

Philadelphia police described the suspect as a Black male in his 30s. He is "bald with a trimmed beard wearing a black long sleeve shirt, grey shorts, red and grey tights and black boots and carrying a Gucci shoulder bag."

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect, call the Northwest Detective Divison at (215) 686-3353/3354. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.