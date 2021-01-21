Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia police searching for gunmen caught on video firing at least 20 shots at man on porch

Incident happened Friday on the 500 block of Greene Street in the city’s Germantown section

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Philadelphia police are looking for two gunmen caught on video last week charging toward a house and firing at least 20 shots at a man standing on his porch in broad daylight.

The incident happened at 1:15 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of Greene Street in the city’s Germantown section, police said.

The man said the gunmen opened fire while he was standing on his porch, according to police. He said that as he ran for safety inside the house, the gunmen fired multiple shots into the home.

Police released video of the shooting that shows the two suspects firing into the home before running away.

Police described the suspects as two Black males wearing dark clothing, hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division.

