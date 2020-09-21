Philadelphia police arrest 2 men suspected of setting cruiser on fire

Philadelphia police say they have arrested two men suspected of setting one of the department’s cruisers on fire over the weekend.

The suspects, described as being 31 and 59 years old, were taken into custody after they were found hiding outside of a home near where the vehicle was targeted early Sunday morning, police told Fox29.

The men were not identified, but investigators say they smelled of gasoline around the time they were arrested.

Clothes found inside a crate at the home also matched what people were wearing in surveillance footage recovered from the scene of the fire, Fox29 reported, citing police.

The incident left the cruiser heavily damaged with its bumper completely burned off, according to NBC Philadelphia.

There were no reports of injuries.