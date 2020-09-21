Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Philadelphia police arrest 2 men suspected of setting cruiser on fire

Police say the suspects smelled of gasoline

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia police say they have arrested two men suspected of setting one of the department’s cruisers on fire over the weekend.

The suspects, described as being 31 and 59 years old, were taken into custody after they were found hiding outside of a home near where the vehicle was targeted early Sunday morning, police told Fox29.

The men were not identified, but investigators say they smelled of gasoline around the time they were arrested.

TRUMP CALLS CALIFORNIA DEPUTIES INJURED IN AMBUSH SHOOTING 

Clothes found inside a crate at the home also matched what people were wearing in surveillance footage recovered from the scene of the fire, Fox29 reported, citing police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The incident left the cruiser heavily damaged with its bumper completely burned off, according to NBC Philadelphia.

There were no reports of injuries.

Trending in US