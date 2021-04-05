Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia police arrest suspects in ATM explosions and robberies  

The alleged crew used bombs and a sledgehammer in the robberies

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Three unidentified men have been arrested for blowing up and robbing multiple ATMs in Philadelphia, according to reports.

According to WTXF, the Fox-owned TV in Philadelphia the alleged crew used bombs to blow open the machines and a sledgehammer to shatter open the cash box.

A witness captured cell phone video of the suspects fleeing in a white Nissan Murano.

Two suspects were apprehended at their homes, and the third man was arrested at a city hotel.

Authorities didn’t specify the charges for the suspects as well as the amount of money allegedly stolen during the heists.

