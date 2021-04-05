Philadelphia police arrest suspects in ATM explosions and robberies  

Three unidentified men have been arrested for blowing up and robbing multiple ATMs in Philadelphia, according to reports.

According to WTXF, the Fox-owned TV in Philadelphia the alleged crew used bombs to blow open the machines and a sledgehammer to shatter open the cash box.

A witness captured cell phone video of the suspects fleeing in a white Nissan Murano.

Two suspects were apprehended at their homes, and the third man was arrested at a city hotel.

Authorities didn’t specify the charges for the suspects as well as the amount of money allegedly stolen during the heists.