Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Pat’s Steaks shooting: Philadelphia police say 1 dead following argument between customers waiting in line

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting outside cheesesteak restaurant

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One person is dead and another is in custody Thursday after an argument sparked a fatal shooting outside of the iconic Pat’s Steaks restaurant in Philadelphia, police say. 

Investigators told FOX 29 they were called to the popular cheesesteak spot around 1 a.m. this morning following reports of gunfire. 

Witnesses that spoke to responding officers say a fight erupted between two men who were waiting in line. Then one of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot the other, FOX 29 reported, citing police. 

A fatal shooting happened outside of Pat's Steaks in Philadelphia early this morning, police say.

A fatal shooting happened outside of Pat's Steaks in Philadelphia early this morning, police say. (Google Maps)

PHILADELPHIA SHOOTINGS LEAVE 1 DEAD, 12 INJURED IN ONE NIGHT 

The 23-year-old victim was struck once in the torso as up to seven customers were also waiting in line, police told WPVI

That man later was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

Investigators managed to track down and arrest the suspect near Independence Hall in Center City after witnesses shared the license plate number of the van he fled the scene in, according to FOX 29. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

As of this morning, the driver of that vehicle hasn’t been found. 

No charges have been filed yet against the suspect. 

Your Money