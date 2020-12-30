Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia nearing homicide record as 2020 comes to a close, report says

There have been at least 490 homicides in the City of Brotherly Love

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
How to address the rise in violent crime happening across the US Video

How to address the rise in violent crime happening across the US

Chicago alderman Anthony Napolitano and Atlanta city councilman Howard Shook on what needs to change in US cities across the nation to bring down crime.

The year 2020 is on pace to finish as one of the deadliest ever for Philadelphia as the city reportedly is nearing its record for most homicides in a calendar year. 

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 490 killings in Philadelphia since Jan. 1, according to KYW, the CBS owned television station in the City of Brotherly Love. 

The station says the record was in 1990 when there were 504 homicides.

CRIME WAVE 2020: THESE CITIES SMASHED HOMICIDE RECORDS AMID NATIONWIDE CRIME SPIKE

Two of the latest incidents happened Monday night – and as of Wednesday, it appears that no suspects have been taken into custody. 

In one homicide, a 43-year-old man was shot at least a dozen times while visiting his family in North Philadelphia, police told the CBS station. The motive in the shooting is unclear and he later was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

Cities see a sharp uptick in violent crime

Cities see a sharp uptick in violent crime

Retired NYPD detective Pat Brosnan discusses New York City's surge in violent crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In the other incident, a 24-year-old woman died after being struck by gunfire at least 8 times in nearby Lawncrest.  

"You could clearly see that this female was involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation, with at least one other female and a male," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the station. "A few minutes later another male emerged and stood very close to the victim, pointed a gun at her head/face area and fired multiple shots." 

Your Money