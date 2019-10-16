Philadelphia woman arrested in connection with deaths of 2 daughters and their dad: police

A Philadelphia woman was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot and killed her two young daughters and their father, police said.

Damyrra Jones, 28, allegedly shot her daughters on Monday night, police said, adding that 4-year-old Maxillie Alcindor and 10-month-old Damaya Alcindor died at an area hospital.

Officers were called to a row house in Philadelphia’s northeast section shortly before 10 p.m. and found the two girls and a 35-year-old man, the girls’ father, who police said was dead when they arrived. The father, Max Alcindor, and the two girls had been shot in the head, Fox 29 reported.

Officers reportedly found Jones shot in the head, face down with a gun in her hand and still alive. She was critically wounded.

The television station reported that Philadelphia Homicide Unit Capt. Jason Smith said Jones allegedly “shot all three before turning the gun on herself."

Smith said that Jones had purchased a gun legally the day before, and on the way to the hospital, she "admitted to shooting everyone and demanded not to be resuscitated," according to the station.

Smith reportedly said there had been "domestic discord" involving child support payments.

"There was literally a fight every single day," Fox 29 reported one neighbor said. "I feel they hated each other."

The woman's sister, who did not want to be identified, reportedly said the couple had broken up.

It’s unclear whether Jones has an attorney, according to The Associated Press, which reported that a message was left at a number listed for Jones.

She faces three counts of murder, two counts of child endangerment and a count of possessing instruments of crime, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.