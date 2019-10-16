Philadelphia mom admits to shooting and killing husband, two young daughters, police say

A Philadelphia mother is facing murder charges Wednesday after police say she admitted to shooting and killing her husband and two daughters – the youngest only 10 months old.

The suspect, identified by Fox 29 as Damyrra Jones, was found lying face down Monday following the incident with a gunshot wound to the head and a firearm in her hand, the station says. Police believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted – and the 28-year-old was taken a local hospital in critical condition, where she has been held in custody ever since.

“While being transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in the back of a fire rescue unit, she admitted to shooting everyone and demanded not to be resuscitated,” Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said, according to the Associated Press.

He added that there had been "domestic discord" between the couple over child support payments.

Officers say they were called to a row home in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 10 p.m. Monday where they found a 38-year-old man dead of a gunshot wound to the head. A 4-year-old girl and a 10-month-old girl also shot in the head were rushed to a local children’s hospital, but were pronounced dead shortly afterward.

A 9mm handgun found at the scene had been legally purchased by the mother the day before the shooting, Smith said.

A neighbor also told Fox 29 that there “was literally a fight every single day” at the home.

The mother will be charged with three counts of murder, child endangerment and possessing an instrument of crime, Smith says, adding that she is “expected to survive.”

