Philadelphia McDonald’s worker ‘hit with brick’, assaulted after refusing to give boys free food, cousin says

A 17-year-old Philadelphia McDonald’s employee was hit with a brick and beaten unconscious earlier this week after she refused to give free food to a group of teen boys, her cousin said.

The attack on Charm Sullivan began while she was working behind the counter Wednesday night, her cousin, Khadijah Lovett, told NBC 10. She said at least four boys approached her and asked for free food, but when Sullivan denied their request, they began attacking her and followed her when she tried to flee into the restaurant’s bathroom.

“The only thing she keeps saying is she doesn’t know why her. Why her?” Lovett told the station.

MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE ATTACKED IN DRIVE-THRUE BY TWO CUSTOMERS AFTER DISPUTE ABOUT BILL

EX-BOYFRIEND OF MISSING NJ WOMAN REPORTEDLY FOUND DEAD AFTER BEING NAMED PERSON OF INTEREST IN HER DISAPPEARANCE

Family members claim Sullivan later was found unconscious between two cars in the parking lot after the situation spilled outside.

“They assaulted her several times,” Lovett told NBC 10. “They hit her with a brick in front of McDonald’s.”

Images Lovett released following the incident showed her cousin with injuries to her eyes and lips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson told Fox News on Friday that Sullivan filed a report after the alleged attack. Investigators, however, have not yet released any details regarding the attackers.