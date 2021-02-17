Philadelphia mass shooting outside subway station leaves several hurt

Eight people were hurt as bullets went flying in a shooting outside a subway station in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

One suspect was in custody and two firearms were recovered at the scene, though police said it is unclear if that individual was the shooter.

"It's very brazen," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said outside the Olney Transportation Center Wednesday.

"We were able to get someone in custody as quickly as we did because we had officers in the area working on another assignment. So it's not for our lack of presence out here, but it's very telling that folks who are willing to engage in these shootings are becoming more emboldened."

MAN FLED JFK AIRPORT AFTER LOADED GUN WAS FOUND IN HIS CARRY-ON BAG

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 71 and the injuries varied in severity, though all were non-life threatening.

Police initially said seven people were injured, but CBS Philly reported Wednesday evening that an eighth victim walked into a local hospital with graze wounds.

Police found 18 shell casings at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayor Jim Kenney said he is "beyond sickened."

"I am beyond sickened. I refuse to accept this emergency situation as normal," Kenney said Wednesday. "People have the right to travel between work and home, and around town, without the fear of being shot, and possibly killed, by reckless, indiscriminate gunfire."