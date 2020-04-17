Philadelphia licensed gun owner claims self defense in shooting of 3 teens aboard bus: police

A licensed gun owner in Philadelphia is claiming self-defense after shooting three teens who were allegedly attacking him on a public-transit bus, police said Thursday.

The 24-year-old man, who police said had a concealed-carry permit for his weapon, was sitting in the back of the bus when the group approached him, and an altercation broke out soon after, according to Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum of Northeast Detectives.

Police said responding officers found three males with leg wounds outside the SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) bus after it came to a halt in the Northeast section of the city shortly after 1 a.m., the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

"There were about three other people on the bus at the time who were not involved," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told Philadelphia's WPVI-TV. "Those three individuals were transported to Northeast Detectives as witnesses. The 35-year-old bus driver was not injured and not involved."

Authorities said those wounded were 15, 16 and 17 years old. The 15-year-old was shot in his right thigh and buttocks, while the 17-year old was shot in his right knee. They were both taken to Einstein Medical Hospital.

The 16 year-old was shot in his left thigh and was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

The unidentified gun owner gave his weapon to investigators and is cooperating, Philadelphia's FOX 29 reported They had yet to speak with the teens, who each remained hospitalized.

Surveillance video of the incident was given to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, which will decide whether any of the parties involved will face charges, Rosenbaum told the Inquirer.