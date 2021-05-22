Philadelphia man accused of raping and stalking multiple women arrested

A man accused of raping and stalking multiple women in the Philadelphia area this month was arrested in Indianapolis on Saturday, according to police.

Kevin Bennett, 28, was taken into custody around 1:50 p.m. and is currently being held by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, arrest records show.

The first rape occurred on May 16 at 5:00 a.m., when Bennet allegedly ordered the victim out of her car, took her into an alleyway, and sexually assaulted her.

Two days after that, police were called to an apartment on a report of a home invasion. Two women told officers that a man, who police say is Bennett, posed as an electrical worker to get into the apartment then pulled out a handgun and sexually assaulted them.

Five other incidents of stalking by Bennett between May 15 and May 18 were also reported to police, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.

Police say that Bennet may have been targeting the employees of gentlemen's clubs.

"We believe he frequents these places and then he follows the girls home believing they have money," Special Victims Unit Captain Mark Burgmann told FOX 29.

Police in Upper Merion Township also believe that Bennet tried to kidnap a woman as she was working out in a hotel gym on May 18 and pistol whipped her.

One of Bennett's alleged victims told NBC 10 Philadelphia that she only narrowly escaped him after noticing that he was stalking her.

"I feel horrible for other victims," the victim told the local news outlet, adding that when she saw the surveillance video, "I knew it was him."