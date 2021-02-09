Philadelphia homicides soar after 7 killed, including teen, in violent day

Gun violence across Philadelphia left seven people, including a 15-year-old boy, dead on Monday, Philadephia police told Fox News in an email, as homicides in the city continue to soar.

The murders brought the city's homicide count to 62 for the year, according to the department's crime statistics, showing a sharp rise over the 40 homicides recorded up to the same date last year. It was a 55% increase in homicides compared to 2018 during the same 39-day period.

The 15-year-old was shot in South Philadelphia on the 2900 block of Morris Street, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said three suspects opened fire on the teen, who was in a backyard with friends and family around 7 p.m., WPVI-TV reported. The barrage of 16 bullets struck the boy multiple times, with some penetrating the home.

The other homicides that occurred throughout the city included a woman shot to death in Olney, two men found shot inside a home in Kensington, and a 54-year-old woman found shot dead in her office at the United Peers Recovery Center in East Falls, FOX29 reported.

A man and a woman, both 24, were also found dead with gunshot wounds inside a home, police told local news stations. The man was found in a bed beside a 5-year-old child who was unharmed.

No arrests were immediately made in any of the cases.

Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw was scheduled to hold a press conference later Tuesday on the homicides that occurred in the city the previous day.