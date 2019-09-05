Expand / Collapse search
Masked man seen attacking Philadelphia gas station worker with hammer during robbery, police say

By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man seen on surveillance video attacking a gas station worker with a hammer during a robbery, investigators said.

Philadelphia police said the masked man, armed with a hammer, went to a Shell gas station in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of the city on Monday around 10 p.m.

Once inside, the man started bashing a 40-year-old gas station worker multiple times in the head and face with the hammer, police said.

Philadelphia police were looking for a man seen on surveillance video attacking a gas station worker with a hammer during a robbery, investigators said. (Philadelphia Police Department)

The man then allegedly dragged the employee to a freezer area.

The suspect grabbed cash from the registers and several packs of cigarettes before he took off, police said.

The gas station worker was discovered a short time later. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

