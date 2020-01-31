Philadelphia father's claim of 4-year-old dying in home invasion was made up, police say

A Philadelphia father who said his 4-year-old son was killed in a home invasion this week is being accused of lying to investigators about the child’s actual cause of death.

Edward Williams, 28, was facing an involuntary manslaughter charge Friday because the boy apparently shot himself with a gun inside the home, police said.

Investigators went to the residence in North Philadelphia shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in response to a 911 call. The officers were met by Williams, who was holding his 3-year-old son.

The older boy was found wounded in an upstairs bedroom and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Williams told police that he and the children were in the house when burglars invaded.

But authorities say Williams was apparently sleeping when the shooting occurred, and it's believed the 4-year-old child found the gun in a bedroom closet, The Associated Press reports.

It's not yet known who owns the gun, but police said it wasn't registered to Williams.

Authorities said Williams likely fabricated the home invasion story because he has a lengthy arrest record and should not have a weapon.

He also was charged with child endangerment and filing a false report, with bail set at $2 million.

Williams and his younger child were not injured. The children's mother was at work at the time of the death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.