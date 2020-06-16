Philadelphia family court supervisor fired after video shows him ripping down Black Lives Matter signs

A Philadelphia family court supervisor was fired after a video posted to Facebook shows him tearing down signs in support of Black Lives Matter.

The man in the video has been identified as Michael Henkel, the First Judicial District's Family Court told Fox News in a statement.

PHILADELPHIA'S TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER STATUE DEFACED WITH GRAFFITO: 'COMMITTED GENOCIDE'

Henkel, who had been a supervisor writ server for 28 years, can be seen in the video tearing down posters promoting the Black Lives Matter movement as he argues with a bystander off camera.

"My taxes pay for this place, just so you know," he tells a woman.

She can be heard telling him: "Black Lives Matter."

"Not to me they don't," Henkel responds.

Henkel was fired "based on multiple violations of the UJS [Unified Judicial System] Code of Conduct and the Non-Discrimination and Equal Employment Policy," a court spokesperson told Fox News.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Court takes the incident very seriously and believes Mr. Henkel's behavior as shown in the video is egregious and totally unacceptable for an employee of the Courts,” the spokesperson said.