Philadelphia to cancel all large, public events for 6 months over coronavirus concerns

Philadelphia officials are expected to announce Tuesday that all large, public events for the next six months will be canceled over coronavirus concerns, including the famous Thanksgiving Day and Mummers parade.

Mayor Jim Kennedy is expected to make the announcement at a 1 p.m. news conference, KYW Newsradio first reported.

The city's Broad Street Run, which had already been moved to October due to coronavirus, has also been called off.

The 120-year-old Mummers parade has been canceled twice in its history -- in 1919 and 1934.

Philadelphia's COVID-19 numbers have fluctuated in the past several weeks, with cases rising sharply in some areas.

The city's officials say the risk isn't worth it.

Private outdoor events with fewer than 50 people will not be affected.

Recreational sports with less than 25 people in attendance will also be exempted as well other events on private property including performance venues and stadiums, KYW said.