At least 6 hurt after driver plows intentionally into Philadelphia crowd, police say

A man plowed his car into a group of people following an altercation in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, injuring six people, police say.

Investigators say the incident unfolded at around 3:45 p.m. in North Philadelphia. At least one of the victims was in critical condition, Fox 29 reported.

The 44-year-old driver, who has not been identified, suffered head and facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he was charged with aggravated assault. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI that the driver was pulled out of his car and attacked by passersby at the scene before he was taken away.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was in critical condition after suffering a head injury and body trauma. A 28-year-old man suffered a left arm injury and a 40-year-old woman suffered a left shoulder injury and both were in stable condition.

A 42-year-old man suffered head injuries, a 17-year-old girl was injured in the left hip and leg and a 19-year-old girl suffered minor injuries. The conditions of those three were not immediately known.

Police were investigating what caused the initial altercation.