Philadelphia dance studio offers father-daughter ballet dancing

A Philadelphia dance studio is bringing fathers and father figures out of their comfort zones with a Daddy and Me dance class, in which men participate with their little girls.

E’Chappe Dance Arts hosts the two-hour class, which combines ballet with yoga.

Video showing local fathers and daughters taking part in the “BOGA” class has circulated online, with celebrities including Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell doing some reposting. “Dads are the best. #TutuTuesday on a Monday,” Garner posted.

“There are some amazing papas out there!!!!” said Bell.

Filmmaker Ava Duvernay tweeted out the clip as well. "I miss my Dad. He would have done this for me," she said. "To all the many, many millions of brothers out there being great, thank you."

“I can’t even believe it,” studio owner Erin Lee told Fox 29 of the sudden attention. “I am ecstatic.”

“This is what I care about,” Lee added. “Good dads being highlighted. This is the part that’s amazing for me.”

The classes are open to children ages 4-8, and no dance experience is necessary.