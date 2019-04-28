Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York City
Published

Philadelphia cop charged after dispute with girlfriend's brother over Maltese dog, authorities say

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Philadelphia police officer was charged with robbery and other crimes in New York City Saturday after a dispute with his girlfriend's brother over a Maltese dog.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Angel Lopez, 31, will be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss as a result of the allegations.

"It’s so very unfortunate that someone will give up a good job for something that’s so ridiculous," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told the paper.

According to the Inquirer, Lopez and his girlfriend traveled to her brother's apartment in Brooklyn Thursday. The paper reported that Lopez was carrying his police badge, his handcuffs and a pistol.

 COLORADO DOG REUNITED WITH FLORIDA FAMILY AFTER 2017 THEFT

The Inquirer, citing court documents, reported that Lopez entered the apartment and yelled: "Where is the dog? I want the dog!" An NYPD spokesman told Fox News that Lopez and the brother allegedly exchanged shoves and punches before Lopez put the brother into a chokehold.

During the confrontation, Lopez's girlfriend grabbed the dog and ran out of the apartment. The spokesman told Fox News that the girlfriend had not been arrested.

PHILADELPHIA MAN, 19, ARRESTED IN KILLING OF POLICE OFFICIAL'S 20-YEAR-OLD-SON

Lopez was taken into custody on Friday evening and was charged with multiple counts of robbery, as well as grand larceny, assault and menacing, among other offenses.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.

David Aaro is a Freelance Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.