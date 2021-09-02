Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia building collapse leaves at least 2 injured: report

Numerous firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the scene in the city's Kensington neighborhood

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Two people were hospitalized Thursday night after a building collapse in Philadelphia, according to a report.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

It came a day after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida barreled through the Northeast, bringing heavy rains, flash flooding and even reports of tornadoes to several states, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

The medical conditions of the injured people were not immediately known, nor was any information available about why the collapse occurred.

Philadelphia firefighters and other emergency responders gather at the scene of Thursday night's building collapse in the city's Kensington neighborhood. (FOX 29, Philadelphia)

Philadelphia firefighters and other emergency responders gather at the scene of Thursday night's building collapse in the city's Kensington neighborhood. (FOX 29, Philadelphia)

Images posted by FOX 29 showed numerous firefighters and other emergency personnel at the scene.

It was unknown whether other people were inside the building at the time, or what type of structure suffered the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

