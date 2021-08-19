Philadelphia broad daylight shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured as city grapples with crime wave

An unidentified assailant opened fire in Philadelphia’s Germantown early Thursday evening, killing one person and injuring others, according to a local report.

The shooting broke out around 5:40 p.m., FOX 29 reported.

Police said a 28-year-old was shot in the head. He was transferred to Albert Einstein Hospital where he died.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, FOX 29 reported.

A 62-year-old is in critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times throughout his body. He was reportedly taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are listed in stable condition as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN SHOOTING OF 4 PEOPLE NEAR CHEESESTEAK RESTAURANT

Thursday's shooting comes amid a nearly 25% increase in both homicides and shootings generally in Philadelphia, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department.

But despite the city's spiraling crime wave, Mayor Jim Keney has rejected the idea of bringing the National Guard into Philadelphia, saying Wednesday that he doesn't think it would be an "effective tool to bring in uniformed, camouflaged, gun- rifle-carrying people in helmets to address this problem."

"We used the National Guard in the civil unrest period to secure areas that needed to be secured from looting and burning, and it freed up the police to do other things," Mayor Kenney said Wednesday during a press conference on the city's gun violence response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But to send in the National Guard and a troop carrier into a neighborhood in Philadelphia, to me, is not respectful to that neighborhood, number one. Number two, they are not capable or trained to do urban policing, or do policing of any kind."

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.