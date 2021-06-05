Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia boy, 16, dies after being shot 13 times: report

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A teenager in Philadelphia died after he was shot more than 13 times during a double shooting late Friday night, according to an affiliate report. 

The boy, 16, was one of two people shot on Market Street at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday, local affiliate FOX 29 reported, citing police.

INDIANAPOLIS MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGED CRIME SPREE IN 8 STATES, WILL BE CHARGED WITH ROBBERY, BURGLARY, RAPE

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. The other victim, a 39-year-old man, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEW APP

Police are still looking for the one or more suspects related to the shooting. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Your Money