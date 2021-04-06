Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia bomb squad investigates massive house explosion

The Philadelphia Fire Department battled a fire, which followed the blast.

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 61-year-old man was hospitalized after a house in northeastern Philadelphia exploded Tuesday afternoon.

The man was listed in stable condition, and a second man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, FOX29 reported.

Philadelphia police, the fire department and ATF investigators were on the scene.

Debris from the front of the house was scattered across the front yard. (FOX29)

Debris from the front of the house was scattered across the front yard. (FOX29)

WISCONSIN WILDFIRES CREATES STATE OF EMERGENCY

The Philadelphia Fire Department extinguished a fire which followed the blast.

The Philadelphia Fire Department battled a fire, which followed the blast. (FOX29)

The Philadelphia Fire Department battled a fire, which followed the blast. (FOX29)

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. (FOX29)

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. (FOX29)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People were screaming and I looked," witness Rakym Dyer told FOX29. "I seen the whole thing blow up though. I just heard them crying and screaming so I went in and try to help him out."

Aerial images from the scene shot from FOX29 show debris from the front of the house scattered across the front yard.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Your Money