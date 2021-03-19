PA prosecutor demoted for DoorDash moonlighting job during work hours

A top prosecutor in a Pennsylvania county district attorney’s office has been demoted and is facing further consequences after he was caught moonlighting for DoorDash during work hours, according to officials and reports.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced the punishment Thursday against prosecutor Gregg Shore, who was demoted from the office’s first assistant district attorney to deputy district attorney, local affiliate FOX 29 reported.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, his salary as first assistant district attorney was just shy of $129,500. In his new role, he’ll be raking in roughly $22,000 less, according to the report.

PHILADELPHIA MAN SHOT AND KILLED ON PRISON GROUNDS SHORTLY AFTER RELEASE, POLICE SAY

"What he’s done is indefensible, thoughtless, selfish and so stupid," Weintraub told the news site. "It makes no sense. ... I don’t know why he did this, but I am so angry and upset. It shows a lack of leadership and is the reason I have decided to demote him."

Bucks County is located roughly 25 miles north of Philadelphia and boasts a population of about 628,000.

Speaking to FOX29, Shore said he was motivated by personal circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic to work the delivery job.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN WHO SPENT YEARS IN PRISON SUES OVER WITHHELD EVIDENCE

"Due to my personal circumstances, I worked a second job delivering food during the pandemic, mostly on nights and weekend, but I sometimes made the incredibly poor decision to do so during the workday," Shore said in a statement.

The staffing changes reportedly took effect Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weintraub said Shore repaid the county with unused vacation time for the money he made delivering food while on duty. He cited the importance of redemption and second chances as reasons to keep Shore on the office payroll.

Shore has also worked for the state attorney general’s office, as a Lehigh County prosecutor and was a deputy secretary in the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry during the administration of Gov. Tom Corbett.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.