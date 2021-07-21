Philadelphia arsonist sets fire to American flag outside home twice: 'not going to deter me'

An unidentified arsonist is being sought in Philadelphia Wednesday after being caught on video twice lighting an American flag on fire outside of a resident’s home.

The ensuing blaze early Saturday morning caused extensive damage to the front of Robert Stewart’s property in the Wissinoming neighborhood, but he already has found another flag to put in its place, according to CBS Philly.

"He stops, he lights the flag, he starts walking. It must’ve not been burning fast enough for him, so he came back and lit it some more. And then he walked away," Stewart, who has been flying Old Glory outside of his home for more than 25 years, told the station while describing the surveillance footage.

USA OLYMPIAN SAYS WEARING AMERICAN FLAG ‘IS AN HONOR’, ADVOCATES FOR KEEPING POLITICS OUT OF GAMES

"You’re not going to deter me from flying the flag," he added.

Chris Stewart, his son who lives next door, told Sinclair Broadcast Group that he ran outside as the fire erupted and asked his wife to "call 911 and I started calling my parents' house to make sure that they were awake."

"All four of my uncles served, all my mom's brothers served in the military. She actually lost a brother in Vietnam," he also said. "So it's very, very important for her that they fly a flag."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police told FOX29 that the suspect left before first responders arrived and firefighters ruled the incident as arson.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants, investigators say.